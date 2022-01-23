John Richard Thompson "Dick" PORT LUCIE, FLORIDA — John Richard Thompson passed away January 13, 2022 at Tradition Hospital, Port Saint Lucie, Florida. He was 84.
Mr Thompson was born August 15, 1937 in Oxford, Maryland to John L. Thompson, Jr. and Ethel Colwell Thompson. Growing up in Oxford, he graduated from Easton High School in 1955. Mr. Thompson was a retired general contractor and 32nd degree Mason and Shriner.
Dick enjoyed playing golf with family and friends to include longtime friend Tom Duncan. He loved spending time with his nieces, nephews, step children and step grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, the former Carole Riordan of Florida. Three stepdaughters, Kathleen (Sig)), Marilyn (Joe)) and Kim and their children and grandchildren. Sister, Betsy Willey (Robert), sister-in-law, Shelia Thompson. Nephew, Jim Willey (Jenny), nieces, Ann Graziano, Shelley Kash (Chris), Nikki Kazakewicz (Steve) and several great nephews and nieces and one great-great niece and a special Aunt, Nancy Thompson of Oxford.
Mr. Thompson was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Robert Thompson, sister, Ann and nephew, Allen Willey.
Services and arrangements are pending.
