John Roger Wheedleton, Jr. RHODESDALE — We lost 'our guy' John Roger Wheedleton Jr., who passed away peacefully on July 18, 2022 at Christiana Hospital in Delaware. He was our Sage, our Storyteller, and our Smile. His life story includes chapters that show a sly, quiet humor, committed military service, a long marriage to his best friend, and a defining commitment to family that leaves a legacy in the lives of his children and grandchildren.

