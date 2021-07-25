John Stephen Cook, III "Jack" TILGHMAN — John (Jack) Stephen Cook III passed away April 1, 2020, at Easton Memorial Hospital, Easton, MD due to complications from a stroke and pneumonia. Jack was a long-time resident of the Eastern Shore, residing on Tilghman Island for the past 15 years.
Jack was born on March 23, 1940, in Cumberland Maryland to John Samuel Cook Jr. and Mary Christine (Lebec) Cook. Jack graduated from Allegany High School in 1958, where he was on the high school basketball team. He continued his education at Washington College, where he graduated in 1962. He also was on the basketball team at Washington College. Jack had a long career as a salesman working with government contracts supporting NOAA and NASA.
Jack fell in love with the Eastern Shore and moved back in 2002 when he married his second wife, Barbara. Jack loved volunteering his time. He volunteered at Restore in Easton, and the Tilghman After School Kids program (TASK) helping with their sports programs. He was also involved in the Talbot Mentors program. He loved the water, boating, golf, and was an avid Redskins fan. He also loved country music. Jack was a very social person and made everyone he encountered feel very special. He has been described by his friends as a joy to be around, and lovely kind man. He will be fondly remembered by many whose lives he touched.
Jack is survived by his wife, Barbara Jean Cook, also from Cumberland MD, who graduated from the same high school in 1958. Jack has a son, Michael Stephen Cook and wife Tanya, who live in Charleston SC. They have had 3 children, Kathryn Mary Cook (deceased), Michael K Cook and Sofia B Cook. Jack has a daughter, Stacey Arthur and husband Tom, who live in Severn Md. Stacey has 5 children, Ashley Blakely, Mathieu Blakely, Harley Potter, Megan Arthur, and Timothy Arthur.
A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam, Easton MD (at the corner of Harrison and Brookletts). Arrangements are by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newman Funeral Home in Easton, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Tilghman Volunteer Fire Company, 5996 Tilghman Island Rd, Tilghman MD 21671.
For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
