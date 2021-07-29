John Sullivan OXFORD — John Sullivan, born November 25th, 1948 and raised in Oxford, passed away on July 26, 2021 peacefully surrounded by family and friends. A beloved community servant by virtue of being a Vietnam Era Veteran, Maryland State Police Officer and Sgt. Flight Paramedic, former president and lifetime member of Trappe Vol. Fire Dept., along with being a current member of Oxford Fire Company. Influencing others to aspire more and push boundaries in every field.
John is survived by his loving wife Ruth Sullivan of almost 50 years, his son R. Carter Sullivan (Kevan), two grandchildren Meghan Wheatley (Devin), Mason Sullivan, and Meghan's children Greyson and Audrey Wheatley, cherished sister Elizabeth Ragsdale (Hoyle), respected brother William Sullivan (Jane) and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Predeceased by parents Ira Clifton Sullivan and Lucy Cecelia Haddaway Sullivan Smith.
Following graduation from Easton High School in 1966, John pursued computer education at International Academy in Brentwood MD. After completing his course of education, he went on to serve in the U.S. Navy from 1968 to 1972. In 1974 John decided to join the Maryland State Police to better serve the immediate community. While in the Maryland State Police, he joined the Aviation Command as a Flight Paramedic and served until his retirement in 1992. John continued to teach at Calhoon MEBA Engineering school from 1993 to 2014. During his tenure John found his love for teaching and evaluating at Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute, which lasted until 2020.
While working John also deeply enjoyed volunteering at both Trappe Vol. Fire. Dept. and Oxford Fire Co.
Away from work John was an avid traveler, known to be the personal travel agent for family and friends. John made it his mission to create many memories for anyone who traveled along with him. During retirement John and Ruth decided to cruise the world. At the time of his death he was an accomplished cruiser with over 60 cruises under his belt. He instilled a love for traveling in his family that will last a lifetime. Until we can travel together again. Bon voyage!
A fireman's funeral, with Maryland State Police Honors for John will be held on Saturday, July 31st, 2021, at Oxford Fire Company, Oxford, MD beginning at 11am. Family will receive guests from 10am until the time of the service. Burial with military honors will follow at Oxford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in honor of John to Talbot Community Connections, Talbot Hospice, or The Oxford Fire Company.
For online condolences and sign the virtual guest book, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.