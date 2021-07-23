JOHN SWANTON John Patrick Swanton passed away on April 19, 2021; he was 85 years old. John was was living in Riderwood Village, Silver Spring, MD at the time of his death. Prior to Silver Spring he lived in Easton, MD for 13 years with his wife Joan Patricia Swanton (Dolan) who predeceased John in 2018. John married Joan on June 4, 1960; they lived in Williston Park, NY from 1966-2005. John was born on April 15, 1936 in Jackson Heights Queens, New York. He grew up in Jamaica, New York. Son of Catherine Swanton (O’Keeffe) and Ernest Swanton. John graduated from Jamaica High School in 1954. Father of Thomas, wife Catherine of Annandale, VA, Edward, wife Christine of Fulton, MD, and, Dennis, wife Eileen of West Hartford, CT. John was member of I.B.E.W local #3 and in his free time a volunteer- he was the Baseball Coordinator, member of the Choir and the Cub Scouts Pack Leader for St Aidan’s Parish Williston Park, NY. John was always there to help his friends from politics to church. John and Joan moved to Easton, MD in 2005 where his volunteering continued- he was a proud member of the St Peter and Paul Choir, he also volunteered for St Vincent De Paul. John loved and was proud of his grandchildren Mary, Elizabeth, Patrick, Jack, John, Matthew, Connor and Abigail. He will be missed. A funeral mass will take place on July 31, 2021, 11AM, at St Peter and Paul Church, Easton, MD.
