John T. Cummings EDMOND — John Thomas Cummings of Edmond, OK, 54, lost his two-year courageous battle with prostate cancer on October 7, 2021.
John was born July 8, 1967 in Easton, MD, to Lester R. and Barbara A. (Newell) Cummings. When John was five years old the family moved from Easton, MD, to Edmond, OK. He attended Oklahoma Christian School and Edmond Public Schools, graduating from Edmond Memorial High School. During high school John enjoyed participating in track and field and his relay team was a member of the Edmond Memorial High School Hall of Fame. John also played football at OCS. He and his sister Lisa enjoyed a close relationship having fond memories of growing up with their many friends on East 29th Street in Edmond. Some of their happiest times were at their grandparents' homes in Tilghman Island and Easton, MD, where they enjoyed many days with their cousins and friends and going out on their pop-pop's commercial fishing and crabbing boat.
After high school he attended OSU Technology Center in Okmulgee, where he learned automotive repair and maintenance, engine and body repair, and welding. For the last 30 years John owned his own landscaping company and took great pride in his work. He enjoyed working outdoors and worked until his diagnosis two years ago. John loved his rescued animals that he had throughout his life including Kato, Missy, Domino, Blackie, Pinknose, Frank, Ruby and Jeremiah.
John is preceded in death by his grandparents John and Helen Cummings of Tilghman Island, MD, and Roy and Frances Newell of Easton, MD, his mother Barbara (Newell) Cummings, RN of Edmond, OK, and his aunt, Penny Cummings of Claiborne, MD. John is survived by his father and stepmother, Les Cummings and Dr. Camisa Stewart Cummings, sister Lisa Lange and her husband David and nephew Will all of Oklahoma City. He is also survived by his aunt Judy (Bud) Haddaway of Easton, MD, his uncle Jerry (Pam) Newell of Easton, MD, cousins Greg (Tammy) Haddaway and children Tara and Trey of Trappe, MD, Jason Haddaway and children Hannah, Maria and Gracie of Annapolis, MD, Mandy Hurley and son Liam of Easton, MD, Hilary (Joe) Candel and children Ryland and Eliza of Easton, MD, Maggie (Brian) Quick and children Isabelle, Ethan and Olivia of Port Lucie, FL, Jennifer Frank and son John of Ocean City, MD, and friend John Kunstman of Jones, OK.
The family wishes to thank Integris Hospice House, Mercy Hospice and especially his nurse Wendi, for their compassionate care along with his oncologists Dr. Sonja Varghese of Mercy Coletta Cancer Center, and Dr. Tripathi and Shandy, APRN, of Stephenson Cancer Center and his PCP, Dr. Matt Austin. We also want to thank John's longtime friend and neighbor, John Kunstman, who was always there for John, especially during the last couple years.
John will be interred in private services at the Tilghman Memorial Cemetery on Tilghman Island, MD, where multiple family members are buried.
In lieu of flowers please donate to your local animal rescue shelter or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are entrusted to; Framptom Funeral Home-Ostrowski Chapel 312S. Talbot Street, St. Michaels, MD 21663
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.