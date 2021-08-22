John Terence Rahe EAST NEW MARKET — John Terence Rahe, Sr., 76, of East New Market, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, August 12, 2021. John was born in Camp LeJeune, NC on March 19, 1945 to the late John Charles Rahe and Mabel Rahe Rippons.
He was married for 58 years to Rosemary Bryan Rahe. He enlisted in the Air Force on March 11, 1963 and retired in May 1986, spending 23 years. He spent time in Niagra Falls NY, Eglin AFB FL, Azores Portugal and Minot ND. After retirement, he worked as a sales car manager, insurance sales, and paraprofessional for Maryland and Delaware school systems from which he retired in November 2016. He was a member of Niceville FL American Legion Post 221, Federalsburg MD VFW Post 5246 and a lifetime member of the Air Force Sergeants Association. He was also a Past Master of Lodge #33 in Minot ND.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his 4 children: John, Jr. (JoAnn), Judi Rahe, Terri Lynne Martinez, and Robin Rahe Elliott (Ann); 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; a brother, Daniel Rahe (Donna), a sister, Evelyn Renkwitz (Arthur), and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a granddaughter.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 1:00PM at the Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery.
