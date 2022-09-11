John Tyler Cahall NEWCOMB — It is with great sadness that the family of John "Tyler" Cahall announce his passing on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. He was 28.
Born in Cambridge, MD. on June 21, 1994 he was the son of Eric and Melanie Era Cahall. Tyler graduated from Easton High School in 2012. He was employed at East Coast Land and Paving.
Tyler cherished time with his family and friends. He loved his dogs and working on his trucks.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister; Jordyn Cahall, his paternal grandparents; John and Dianne Cahall; his maternal grandmother Doris Era and his many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Wayne Era.
Donations can be made online or by mail to Talbot Humane, PO Box 1143, Easton MD 21601
Graveside services will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Easton, MD on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 11:00AM.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home-Ostrowski Chapel of St. Michaels, MD.
