John Walsh Guidera "Jack" CHESTER — John Walsh Guidera passed away on June 16, 2023. He was 95.
John, "Jack" as family and friends knew him, was born on April 24, 1928 in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late Estelle (née Michaels) and John F. Guidera.
Jack graduated from Mount Saint Joseph's High School in 1947 and Loyola University class of 1950, both in Baltimore, Maryland.
Jack was President of McArdle and Walsh. Inc., a wholesale plumbing supply business in Timonium, Maryland, which celebrated its 100 year anniversary in 2022. He enjoyed traveling, playing golf, tennis, and bridge. He enjoyed hosting holiday celebrations with family and friends. He recently celebrated 60 years in fellowship with Bill Wilson. Jack will be fondly remembered for his sense of humor.
Jack served in the National Guard from 1950-1959 and achieved the rank of Lieutenant. He was a member of Knights of Columbus Father O'Neill Council and served as Grand Knight in 1963.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving sister Marguerite Guidera, SSND, and loving grandson Michael Monks.
Survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Jeanne (née Readmond); his eight children; two sons John Gerard Guidera, and Michael Joseph Guidera; and his six daughters; Patricia Anne Guidera, Susan ... Gatcomb, Kathleen Marie Lafferman (Daniel), Marguerite Helen Monks (William), Mary Jo Louise Bowser (Eric), and Mary Beth Tierney; 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at St, Christopher's Catholic Church in Chester, MD on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 10:30 AM.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.