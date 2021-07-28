John Walter EASTON — Keebler John Walter Keebler, Jr. of Easton died Monday, July 12, 2021, in the comfort of his home. He was 78.
Born in Woodbridge, NJ on January 10, 1943. He was the son of the late John Walter Keebler, Sr. and Muriel Eileen Keebler.
He served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1964 to 1969. During his time in the Coast Guard he became a chef which he continued to do throughout his life. He worked at several local locations including Fisherman's Inn, Harbourtowne and William Hill Manor.
John enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing and watching the Baltimore Ravens.
John is survived by his wife, Sylvia Keebler of Easton, son, Matthew B. Keebler of Easton, stepdaughters, Sheri (Jody) Schulz of Chester, MD, Stacey (Bill) Strotman of Greensboro, MD and Stephanie Joyce of Centreville, brother, James Keebler of Mantua, NJ, 9 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he is also predeceased by son, Timothy Horney and sisters, Jane Depietro and Eileen Slimm.
Funeral service to be held August 12, 2021 at Kent Island Methodist Church at 11:00 am with a visitation 1 hour prior. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Heart Association.
