John Wesley Lord "Pete" MILLINGTON — John Wesley Lord "Pete", 75, of Millington, MD, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, June 11, 2021.
Pete was born in Queen Anne County, Maryland on March 17, 1946 and was the son of Norman and Edna Lord.
He retired from Caroline County Public Works. Pete was a people person and knew everybody. He loved to do yardwork. Pete was a wonderful dad & PopPop.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Edna Lord; his loving wife, Agnes Spencer Lord.
Pete is survived by his step children, Roberta Gray (Dave), Patricia Coleman (John), Delinda Coleman (Mark), Myra Glen (Jim), Janet Coleman, Bob Coleman (Melissa), Stephanie Carroll (Bob), Zeke Larrimore (Renee); 16 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; his siblings, JoAnn Beverly, Norma Lee Sellers, Bonnie Faye Stafford; his special friends, the Lomax's, and Reggie
A visitation will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 from 12-1pm at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home at 106 W Sunset Ave, Greensboro, MD. Services will follow at 1pm. Interment will be at Crumpton Cemetery.
For online condolences please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com.
