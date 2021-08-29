John Wesley LAUREL, DEL. — Powell John Wesley Powell, Jr. of Laurel, Delaware, died Monday, August 16 at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury, Maryland after a short illness. He was 79.
Born in Chestertown, Maryland, he was the son of the late John W. Powell, Sr. and Pearl Wood Powell of Church Hill, Maryland.
Retired from the DuPont Nylon Plant in Seaford, Delaware, he was an avid outdoorsman who was happiest in a deer stand, a duck blind, or in a boat on the Delaware or Chesapeake Bay. He enjoyed working with horses and for many years trained championship hunting dogs. He also enjoyed growing vegetables, fixing old farm equipment, and taking younger family members on hunting and fishing trips.
He is survived by his devoted partner of 21 years, Bonnie Harris of Laurel, Delaware; two sons, Darin Powell of Newark, Delaware and David Powell of Baltimore, Maryland; a sister, Hazel Mears of Centreville, Maryland; three grandchildren, Jackson, Keller and Grace; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Roland Powell of Church Hill, Maryland, and a sister, Betty Powell Nickerson of Barclay, Maryland.
A private memorial service for family will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Ducks Unlimited Memorial Contribution, One Waterfowl Way, Memphis, TN 38120; or to Line Church, P.O. Box 398, Pittsville, MD 21850.
