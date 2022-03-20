Johnie Leslie Allen HENDERSON, MD — Johnie Leslie Allen, Sr. of Ingleside (Henderson) Md. passed away on March 18, 2022 after battling advanced prostate cancer. He was 85.
Johnie worked for Asplundh Tree Expert Co. for 43 years. He then worked for Mark Eck doing farm duties. He always had a rabbit dog or two and his favorite thing to do was rabbit hunting.
He enjoyed fishing with his son, Johnie. He trapped muskrat and hunted squirrel to help feed his family. He served in the Army for two years and was stationed in Germany. He was the son of John T. Allen and Alva Crow Allen and the grandson of a Crow Indian. He was proud of his heritage. He played shuffleboard and was Commander of the Millington VFW.
Betty Jean, his wife, has a red Cadillac and Vicky got him a bright red walker and that was known as His red Cadillac; however, he always raved about his Ford pick-ups.
Johnie is survived by his wife, Betty Jean Allen. His children are Johnie L. Allen, Jr. (Lynn) and Jesse Allen of Delaware and Crystal Allen Bishop (Scott) of Ingleside, MD and Christina Morris of South Carolina. His stepchildren: Vicky Unruh Eck (Mark) and their children - Alan Eck (Rachel) and son, Easton Eck of Ingleside; Kenny Eck of Austin, TX and Jenell Eck McHenry (Joey) and their son, Lee, of Kennedyville, Md., Tamie Unruh Turner and her children - Candice Wagner (Eddie) and daughters Raelynn and Riley Wagner, Holly Turner Kennedy (Brooks) and daughter, Brynlee; Robert T. Turner, III (Anna) of Kent Co., Md.; Tony Marvin Unruh of Delaware and his children Kristin Unruh of South Carolina, and Gage Unruh of North Carolina.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 from noon-1pm at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD, followed by a graveside service at Church Hill Cemetery.
Even though he loved flowers, feel welcome to send any donations to Hospice at 106 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617.
To plant a tree in memory of Johnie Se. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
