Johnnie Benton GREENSBORO — Johnnie Benton, Sr. passed away on Tuesday, September 20,2022 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was 78.
He was born on January 17, 1944, in Chestertown, Maryland, to the late Ben and Anna Benton.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sylvia (Jeanie) and children; John, Jr. (Frankie) (Sherri) of Denton, Maryland, Carol Mackert (Frank) of Greensboro, Maryland, Donald Benton (Patty) of Greensboro, Maryland, Ronnie (Brenda) of Harrington, Delaware; Siblings, Robert of Magnolia, Delaware, Roseanna Maust of Ingleside, Maryland and Shirley Lee of Ingleside, Maryland; 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Harold Benton.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Adult Day Care (403 South 7th Street Denton, MD 21629), Caroline Nursing Home (520 Kerr Ave. Denton, MD 21629), Compass Hospice (160 Coursevall Drive Centreville, MD 21617) or Greater Impact Church (16399 Greensboro Road, Greensboro, MD 21639).
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.