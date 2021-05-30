Jonathan Brandon Persico FORT LAUDERDALE, FL — Jonathan Brandon Persico of Fort Lauderdale, FL, passed away on Wednesday, May 26th, 2021 in Florida. He was 28.
Jonathan was born on October 16, 1992 in Easton, MD and graduated from Saints Peter and Paul High School in 2011. He was a talented skateboarder and musician. At Muse Arts in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Jonathan shared his talent and passion for skateboarding as an instructor and camp counselor.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Mario and Gina Persico, Herman and Betty Dignen, and his brother Robbie Payne.
He is survived by his daughter Marley Persico, who was the light of his life and the person that inspired most of his music, and his parents John Persico and partner Dina Paglierani of Ocean City, MD and Curtis and Pamela Payne of Preston, MD.
In addition to his daughter and parents, he is survived by his grandmother Joan Payne of Easton, MD, siblings Nick Persico and fiancé Kelleigh Middleton of Charlotte, NC, Christina Persico of Nashville, TN and Amanda Payne of Key Largo, FL and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.
Jonathan's family invites everyone to join them for a celebration of his life at Curtis and Pamela's home at 22037 Gannon Drive Preston, MD 21655 on Friday, June 4th, 2021 starting at 12:30PM. Funeral services will be private.
