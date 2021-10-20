Josef Sean Egerson Williams "Joey" FREDERICK — Josef Sean Egerson Williams (Joey) peacefully transitioned to be with the Lord on October 10, 2021, at the age of 40, after a brief illness. Born in Easton, Maryland on June 27, 1981, he was the son of Marcus Carlton Williams and Margaret Egerson Williams.
He attended public school in Talbot, Caroline, and Frederick counties, graduating in the top 5% of his class at Frederick High School in 1999. After high school, Joey received his undergraduate degree in English from Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland. Later he attended the Claude W. Pettit College of Law at Ohio Northern University in Ada, Ohio. Joey was employed as an educator in the Baltimore City Public School system, while also working in the food service industry.
As a child, Joey attended Allen A.M.E. Church in Hillsboro, Maryland and as a teenager Joey accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior, was baptized, and became a member of First Missionary Baptist Church, under the leadership of Rev. Dr. William H. Graham.
Joey is survived by his parents, Marcus and Margaret Williams; sister, Lennette Ward; grandmother, Jeannette Williams; god sister, Duranda Jones; special cousin, Nichole Wright; special friend, Neddra Smith; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Joey was preceded in death by his: maternal grandparents, James and Mary Egerson; and his paternal grandfather, Willie J. Williams.
Joey's sense of humor will surely be missed as Joey could bring a smile to everyone's face during the family events and holiday gatherings, which he truly loved.
Services will be on Saturday October 23,2021 from 11 A.M. to 2:30 P.M. at First Missionary Baptist Church, Frederick, Maryland. For more service information please visit the Gary L. Rollins Funeral Home website.
