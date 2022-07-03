Joseph Bailey Hartmeyer EASTON — Joseph Bailey Hartmeyer of Easton, MD, died peacefully in his sleep on June 24, 2022 at Bayleigh Chase Assisted Living with his family by his side. Joe was born on June 1, 1927, in Shaker Heights, OH.
At age 11, the family moved to Scarsdale, NY, where he spent his childhood years. He attended St. Paul's School in Concord, NH, graduating with the class of 1945. Upon graduation, he enlisted and served in the United States Army Air Corps. In 1950, Joe graduated from Yale University with a degree in Economics. He spent his entire career with Chemical Bank (now known as JP Morgan Chase) in New York City until he retired as a Senior Vice President in 1989. He was beloved by all his business associates as well as his corporate clients in the Northeast.
Joe met his wife, Betty L. Byam, in New York City and they married in Independence, MO, on April 19, 1952. They made their home with their five children in Locust Valley, Long Island, NY, and they recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in April of this year. Joe was his happiest spending time with his family.
His greatest passion included golf and his fondest memories included his retirement to Easton with Betty. He was well-loved and liked by anyone he came in contact with. He was one to always wear a smile or tell a humorous story. His great sense of humor was admired by many.
Throughout Joe's life, his commitment to helping others and mentoring the young was important to him. He was particularly active at St. John's Episcopal Church of Lattingtown, NY, and Christ Church in Easton. He was a member of the Creek Club in Locust Valley, NY, where he served as their treasurer and board member and served as board member of the Locust Valley Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club. He was also a member of the New York Racquet Club, the Yale Club of New York, the Chesapeake Bay Yacht Club, the Tred Avon Yacht Club, and the Talbot Country Club. In his later years, he particularly enjoyed his weekly luncheons with his men's lunch group in Easton.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lewis Irwin Hartmeyer, his mother, Lucile Bailey Hartmeyer, and older sister, Gloria Hartmeyer Howard.
Joseph is survived by his devoted family: his wife, Betty; all five children- Cecily Schneider (Peter) of Sarasota, FL, Bailey Hartmeyer (Rosarie) of Moraga, CA, Valerie Dalton (Glenn) of Summit, NJ, Stuart Hartmeyer of Easton, MD, and Beatrice McHenry (Jim) of Alexandria, VA. He also leaves behind his grandchildren Philip (Alli), Tyler, Colin, Ripley, Whitney, Tyler, Halsey, Welles, and Avery; his first great-grandchild, Joseph Hartmeyer, his namesake; four step-grandchildren- Tracy, Peter, Maury, and deVismes; and nephew George and nieces Lucile and Victoria.
The family wishes to thank the Bayleigh Chase Assisted Living nurses and Talbot Hospice for their kindness and dedication to making him comfortable. In lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Talbot Hospice. Funeral services will be private. For online condolences, visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
