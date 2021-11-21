Joseph Francis Ernest, Sr. DENTON — Joseph Francis Ernest, Sr., 80, a resident of Denton, MD, died on November 20, 2021 at Compass Regional Hospice.
Mr. Ernest was born on January 28, 1941 in Maryland to the late John and Mary Ernest. His family was always the number one priority in his life. He loved his children and grandchildren and absolutely adored his late wife, Linda. She was truly the love of his life. They built their dream home on the Eastern Shore and he loved doing chores around the house and keeping up with the property. In his spare time, Joseph enjoyed hunting, camping, and taking care of his pets, Boomer and Miss Kitty.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Ernest is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Linda Louise Ernest; son, Joseph Ernest, Jr.; daughter, Stephanie Radcliffe; and grandson, Philip Radcliffe, III. He is survived by his daughter, Bonnie Bel; 4 grandchildren, Sara and Mollie Williams, Joey Ernest, III, and Linzy Radcliffe; and 2 great-grandchildren, Conner Redmond and Lexi Andrews.
Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, November 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122 where funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital,501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
