Joseph George Saia, Sr. STEVENSVILLE — Joseph "Joe" George Saia Sr. passed away on January 18th, 2022. He was 76 years old.
Joe was born to Anthony Saia and Lillieth Woods. on December 13th, 1945. His mother Herminia Schoolman raised him and his brothers Wallace, and Robert. He grew up in Marley Park, Glen Burnie Md. He had many friends and relatives. He was a carpenter's apprentice and worked for several years with Lee Minear learning the trade. He worked as a contractor for many years, running his own business. He loved his family and friends, and they loved him. He had a big jovial and loving personality. He loved gardening and tinkering in his "shop" He enjoyed his cabin in the mountains, riding his four-wheeler and snowmobiling in the winter. Along with his parents, Joe is predeceased in death by his son Brian Saia, brothers, Robert Gray, Wallace Fox.
He is survived by his loving wife Barbara Louise Saia of Stevensville, his sons Joseph George Saia Jr. and Joshua Andrew Saia and wife, Cassie, grandchildren...Madeline, Henry, George, Phoebe, Zoey, Daphne, Penelope, Blakely, Maddox, great grandchildren, Scarlet, and Frankie. Brothers, Bruce Saia, Jesse Wolford, And a host of Aunts, Uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends and neighbors.
Visitation for Joseph George Saia Sr. will be held on Monday, January 24th from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam: 106 Shamrock Road Chester, MD 21619. A funeral service will follow on Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home.
