Joseph Henry Lee Thomas TRAPPE — Joseph Henry Lee Thomas, 85 of Trappe entered eternal rest on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at USMC @ Dorchester.
A Service of Celebration was held at 1 p.m., Friday, May 7, 2021, at St Luke United Methodist Church in Cambridge. The internment took place at Paradise Cemetery in Trappe.
Send condolences to: www.henryfuneralhomepa.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.