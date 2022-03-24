Joseph James SAINT MICHAELS — Brannegan Joseph James Brannegan died on March 13, 2022, comfortably surrounded by family after a short battle with cancer at the age of 76. A resident and supporter of the community of St. Michaels since 1981, Joe was born in Rahway, New Jersey to Frances Brannegan Blount and Joseph Brannegan on April 9th, 1945. Joe is survived by his sister Nancy Brannegan, sister-in-law Ann Nunez, children Ben (Wendy), Julie (Jeremiah), Peter (Annie), Sarah (Chris), Andrew (Julia), his six grandchildren Tallulah, Charlie, Piper, Atticus, Finn and Miles, and his cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife June (née Markwell), his parents, and his brother Richard of Chicago, Illinois.
Joe lived a life of profound impact through individual connections. After graduating from Fairfield University in 1967, Joe taught for more than 35 years with patience and kindness, first in New Jersey, and later at Seaford Middle School and St. Michaels High School. Mr. B formed unique bonds with his special education students, taking them on many adventures around town and a grand single-day round-trip airline escapade. Joe combined his love of sports and teaching to coach thousands of young people in soccer, basketball, baseball, tennis and volleyball at the youth, high school, and JUCO levels. Those lucky enough to have called him Coach remember his patience and good humor, even during seasons marked by losses, and that he could catch a baseball behind his back. When not coaching, Joe umpired baseball and softball, did radio color commentary for high school football and was a contributor to the Star Democrat.
An avid storyteller, the only thing Joe loved more than laughing was getting a laugh. Even his bad jokes were funny the way he told them. Joe could recall boundless facts related to sports, geography, pop culture, the arts, and politics, but his stories brought joy because they were infused with people and places he loved. Joe frequently attended local sporting events and cherished walking through St. Michaels stopping to chat with everyone he saw. He was a 20+ year contributor to Talbot County Parks and Recreation and a devoted usher at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Joe's presence brightened the community of St. Michaels and over the years his MacNish Brothers painting company brightened most of the streets in town. Driving distance was a measure without limit for Joe, and his frequent road trips brought his stories and humor into the homes of countless friends and family beyond St. Michaels.
Joe leaves behind a legacy born naturally of his service and humor, too many friends and good memories to count, and a legion of MacNish Brothers t-shirts that will continue to travel the streets of St. Michaels and of the world.
A Memorial Service will be held April 9th at 11:00 AM at Saint Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Michaels. A reception will follow at The Maritime Museum in The Van Lennep Auditorium (in the Steamboat Building). In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Joe’s name to: Collier Youth Services, 160 Conover Road Wickatunk, NJ 07765 and Saints Sports Boosters, 200 Seymour Ave, St Michaels, MD 21663.
