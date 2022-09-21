Joseph Kennard Buckel "Joe" CHESTER — Joseph Kennard Buckel went to be with our Lord on September 16, 2022 while surrounded by his loving family. Joe Buck, as he was known to his close friends, was 85 years old. Born to the late Joseph Kennard Buckel and the late Marjorie Marie Gardner on November 30, 1936, Joe grew up on Kent Island.
Joe was predeceased by his parents, his sisters Peggy Marie Buckel, and Sheila Patricia Holden. He is survived by his wife, Ida Jean Buckel, his two daughters Carolyn/Lynne Gipe, and Teresa/Terri Schneider, his sister Dolores Cockey, and two grandchildren, Laura Schneider and Ryan Schneider (Lauren) and several nieces and nephews.
Joe Buck graduated from Stevensville High School in 1954. He married his high school sweetheart, Ida Jean Aaron. He then served our country in the Army as a Military Police Officer. Upon return from his military service, he began work for Potts and Callahan as a construction foreman and ultimately made it a 30-year career.
Joe had a passion for many things not the least of which was spending time with his family and dear friends. He also greatly enjoyed all things outdoors, especially fishing, crabbing, golfing, gardening, watching wild life, maintaining his beautifully manicured lawn, and contributing greatly to the return of safe habitat for Eastern Bluebirds. To that end, he built and distributed a multitude of Eastern Bluebird nesting boxes throughout the land he shared with his wife, Ida Jean. He also gave away many Eastern bluebird nest boxes to friends and neighbors who shared his passion to expand the safe habitat for Eastern Bluebirds.
The visitation and funeral shall occur at the Fellows, Helfenbein, & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Chester, MD on Thursday, September 22, 2022. The visitation shall occur from 10:00 to 10:55 AM. The funeral shall occur from 11:00 AM to 12:00 noon. Internment shall follow at the Kingsley Cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider offering donations to any of the following: Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department, The Salvation Army, The North American Bluebird Society, St. Jude's Childrens Research Hospital. Online condolences can be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.