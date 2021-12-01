Joseph Kenneth Bridges EASTON — Joseph Kenneth (Ken) Bridges, Jr., loving husband, father, and long-time resident of St. Michaels, Maryland, died peacefully of natural causes on November, 2021 following a short illness.
Ken is survived by his children, Laurie Swaine (nee Bridges), Leslie Evans (nee Bridges) and son-in-law Evan Evans, Jr.; his grandchildren Jennifer and Julie Swaine, Evan (III), Palmer Rhys and Rhiannon Mae Evans and his sister-in-law Peg Burk. He is predeceased by his wife, Ardath Bridges (nee Bartholomee), his parents Ruth (nee McQuay) and Joseph Kenneth Bridges, Sr, sister JoAnne, and sister Deborah Rosewell (nee Bridges) and her husband Howard Rosewell; his parents-in-law Gladys (nee Coleman) and Theodore Bartholomee, brother-in-law Eugene T Bartholomee, and his wife Vera Bartholomee (nee Zabel), and brother-in-law John Burk.
Ken was a native son of St. Michaels. He was born on November 18, 1932 into a farming family and spent his boyhood living on Deep Water Point Farm. Ken graduated from St. Michaels High School in 1949 and went on to enroll at Salisbury State Teachers College. After two years at Salisbury, he withdrew to enlist in the United States Coast Guard where he served for four years. He was stationed in Norfolk VA, Bainbridge and Baltimore, serving a couple of years on a small search and rescue cutter in the North Atlantic, and later in Baltimore, again search and rescue and port security duty.
Prior to his honorable discharge from the Coast Guard, Ken married Ardath Bartholomee in 1956. Ken and Ardy met at college - Ardy, a native of Towson, was the roommate of Ken's twin sister Debbie at Salisbury and would occasionally come home with Debbie for weekends.
Following his discharge, Ken returned to Salisbury State Teachers College. After receiving his degree, he and Ardy settled down in Anne Arundel County. Ken worked as a teacher for seven years at Westchester Elementary School in Baltimore County, also completing his master's degree at the University of Maryland and Towson State Teachers College during this time period. In 1967, Ken left the classroom to begin working as an area supervisor in the Transportation Department of Baltimore County Public Schools, prompting a move to Towson for Ken and Ardy and their two young daughters. He later became Assistant Director of Transportation, and served as Director of Transportation for his final five years before retiring from Baltimore County Public Schools in 1987.
At that time, Ken and Ardy moved back to St. Michaels. Retiring at age 55 allowed plenty of time to pursue leisure activities. Ken was an avid boater and always had a boat since the age of 13. One of his fondest memories was of his and Ardy's six month voyage down the Intracoastal Waterway to Key West and the Dry Tortugas during the winter of 1999-2000.
Volunteerism also played a large part in Ken's retirement years. He and Ardy started at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, Ken's family church, where his service included his leadership of the Friends of St. Luke's (FOSL's), membership in the Church Council, Lay Leadership, Worship Committee, United Methodist Men's Club and the Men's Breakfast Group. Over the years he also served on various boards and committees in the St. Michaels area, including the Rio Vista Community Association, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, St. Michaels Museum at St. Mary's Square, Christmas in St. Michaels, and the St. Michaels High School Alumni Association. Beyond the local area, Ken also served on the board of The Association of School Business Officials and was later inducted into the Maryland Senior Citizens Hall of Fame.
Ken's greatest joy was his family. Ken's older daughter Laurie Swaine and her daughter Jennifer Swaine are residents of St. Michaels and her daughter Julie Swaine resides in Tempe, Arizona. Ken's younger daughter Leslie Evans and her husband Evan live in Frederick County with their three children, Evan, Rhys and Rhian. He was always happiest when his family was visiting and enjoying time together.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 1:00PM at the Framptom Funeral Home-Ostrowski Chapel, 312S. Talbot St. Michaels, where a viewing will be held on Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00PM.
Burial will be in Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making donations to St. Luke's United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 207, St. Michaels, Maryland 21663 or Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.
(www.framptom.com)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.