Joseph Michael Campbell ST MICHAELS — It is with great sadness that the Campbell-Wagner family announces the death of Joseph Michael Campbell, known fondly to the world as Mike. He passed on July 3 at home with his wife Jen by his side. He was born on October 7, 1968 in Wilmington, DE to the late Doris Schadt and Dr. Joseph Campbell. He grew up in the close-knit community of Galena, MD with his siblings and many folks who became lifelong friends. He graduated from Cambridge South Dorchester High School in Cambridge, MD in 1987 and directly joined the United States Marine Corps where he proudly served his country for 6 years. Mike continued to serve his community as a paramedic and an acupuncturist. Mike fully believed in engaging in the adventure of life, and began creating driftwood sculpture after meeting a local woodworker during one of his many trips to Belize. He was a loving and committed father to Mason (Alex), Mackenzie and Collin and stepfather to Stephanie and Selene. He is survived by his siblings Tony Campbell, Tracy Onslow, Tim Campbell and Robbie Rice as well as his nieces and nephews and not to be forgotten, his beloved beagles, Betty and Barney. Please join us in celebrating his life Sunday, July 10th anytime between 1-4 at Foxy's Harbor Grill, 125 Mulberry Street, St.Michaels, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mid-Shore Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, Inc. at www.midshorepancan.org
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.