Joseph Mullan "Bud" NEW SMYRNA BEACH — On July 16,1928 the angels up above shouted down, "Look out below ". Joseph (Bud) Mullan was born in Baltimore to parents, Marie Sweeney and A.J. Elder Mullan. Bud, our favorite Irish curmudgeon left on his final sail March 8, 2022 with his wife, Lois, by his side in their home in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.
Bud served in the Navy during the Korean War. He worked for 40 years at BG&E as project design manager. He was an accomplished sailor and loved racing Js and especially Stars. He was an avid hunter and when he needed decoys, he carved them from wood, being friends of the Ward Brothers and Madison Mitchell. Bud was very talented and creative, building several homes, the last and favorite was at Bantry in Easton, Md. The Bantry house was a replica of one in Williamsburg, complete with carriage house and smoke house.
He loved fishing and spent most of his life on the waters of Chesapeake Bay Area. One of his favorite projects was having a couple of Maine lobster boats which he finished into cruising and fishing boats. His and his wife (and dog) brought the first one back from Maine by water, stopping at ports along the way.
Bud was predeceased by his parents, his only sister, Doris and her husband, Dr Fred Love. Besides his wife, survivors are his children, Bonnie Meehan (Mike), Beth Sahley, Bo Mullan and Buz Mullan(Lisa); grandchildren Katie, Daniel, Jennifer, Sophie, Dylan, Brianna, McKenzie; and great grandchild Talia; two stepsons Jamie Sharp and Steven Howard; several nieces and nephew who he was quite fond of.
His ashes will be interred at Oxford Cemetery, Oxford, Md. on Monday, September 26 at 11:00. Contributions may be made in his memory to Talbot Humane, Easton, Halifax Health Hospice, Port Orange, Florida Or Parkinson's Foundation.
