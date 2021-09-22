Joseph Paul Smith BETHLEHEM — Joseph Paul Smith of Bethlehem, MD went to be with the Lord Sunday, September 12, 2021. He was 71. He was the son of the late Paul Joseph Smith and Amanda Elizabeth (Redden) Smith.
He graduated from Easton High School with the class of 1970 and began working on cars while in high school. He was the owner and operator of Tidewater Autobody in Easton, MD and later S&S Autobody in Bethlehem, MD.
He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, working on cars, going to hockey games with his son and grandson, and spending time with his beloved dog Rochelle.
He is survived by his son Joseph Paul Smith Jr. (Jennifer), grandson Joseph Ethan Smith, his brother Richard (Dickey) Smith, and brother Michael Smith.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters Bonnie Robinson and Patricia Shortall.
A celebration of life will be held at Greensboro Penicostal Church in Greensboro, MD Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.
