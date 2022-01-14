JOSEPH S NOWICKI "JOE" FEDERALSBURG — Joseph S. Nowicki, 69, passed away on January 10, 2022, at Nanticoke Hospital, Seaford, DE after
a recent non-Covid related illness. He was predeceased by his mother Charlotte Virginia (Matheny) Nowicki, his father Edmund G. Nowicki, Sr. and his brother Edmund G. Nowicki, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Alice M. (Waterman) Nowicki originally from Oriskany Falls, NY, three sons, Joseph II, Shawn and James, all of Baltimore, MD, a multitude of grandchildren, and an aunt, Mary Waters of Chesaco Park, MD.
Joe was a drywaller and worked on many of the buildings in Downtown Baltimore when he was in the union. After he and Alice were married, he started his own drywall contracting business and was known by builders as a perfectionist and worked on many homes and businesses on both Shores.
Joe was a loving husband and he loved the Lord Jesus with all his heart. He was a member of New Covenant Church in Arnold, MD before moving to the Eastern Shore.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 17, 2022. A public viewing will be at Cranston Funeral Home, 300 Shipley St., Seaford, DE. from 9:30-10:30am followed by Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 528 E. Stein Hwy, Seaford, DE and burial at Concord Cemetery in Federalsburg, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital (stjude.org ) or Tunnel 2 Towers, (t2t.org).
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.