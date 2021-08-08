Josephine J. Gumpman EAST NEW MARKET — Josephine Jane Gumpman, 89, of East New Market, died Friday, August 6, 2021 at Chesapeake Woods.Born April 23, 1932 in Linthicum, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Burton Garey and Mabel Pearl Michaels Garey.She was a devoted loving wife and mother. She was a caregiver for her family and loved to cook, decorate her home and her clothing. She loved working in her home and outside her home with her flowers and read her bible every night.She is survived by a daughter, Cynthia Ann Hayman and her husband Lawrence of East New Market; two sons, Joseph D. Gumpman, Jr. and wife Debbie of Harrington and Albert Anthony Gumpman and wife Ellen of Dover; seven grandchildren, Holly D. McKown (Chris), Jodi Garvin (Joey), Allison Quattrucci (Mike), Samantha Gumpman (Dan), Joseph Gumpman III, Corrine Gumpman, and Alyana Gumpman; nine greatgrandchildren; and a sister, Linda Gray of Stevensville and several nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Donald Gumpman, Sr.; a grandson, Adam Gumpman; two sisters and three brothers.Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 1:00PM at the Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Face coverings are required. Pastor David Kreek will officiate. Interment will follow at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Beulah.
APG Chesapeake
