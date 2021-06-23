RIDGELY — Joshua Alvin Rampmeyer, 13, of Ridgely, MD, passed away suddenly on Friday, June 18, 2021. He was born in Talbot County, Maryland on January 19, 2008 to his parents Larry James Rampmeyer Jr. and Devon Lynn Cummings.
He was preceded in death by his nephew, Richard Greenley.
Joshua is survived by his father, Larry Rampmeyer; his mother, Devon Cummings; his stepmother, Dorothy Wetstone, his maternal grandparents, Sandy and Charles Cummings, his paternal grandparents, Larry “Slick” and Ruth Rampmeyer; his grandmother; Virginia Pechin; his maternal grandparents, John and Diana Walker; his sisters, Nikki Greenley, Jamie Rampmeyer, Marrissa Rampmeyer, Dylan Rampmeyer, Isabella Albrecht; his brothers, Aaron Rampmeyer, Joey Pistoria; his aunts, Dawn Riddle-Matthews, Heather Russell, Jess Bisset; and his special Aunt Melanie Pechin.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 1-2 pm at Calvary Baptist Church 1120 Market Street, Denton, Maryland 21629. Services will follow at 2pm. Interment will be at Ridgely Cemetery, Ridgely, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers please send donations in memory of Joshua to Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.O. Box 160, Greensboro, Maryland 21639 to offset funeral expenses.
For online condolences please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com.
