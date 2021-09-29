Joshua C. "Jay" Mallalieu III TENNESSE — Joshua C. "Jay" Mallalieu III 82, passed away at Life Care at Rhea County, Dayton Tennessee on Tuesday, Sept. 21st.
He was born on Jan. 10, 1939 in N.Y. to the late J. Clifton Mallalieu, Jr. and Martha Crecraft Mallalieu. The family moved to Bar Neck Rd. near Cambridge in the late 1940's. Jay graduated from Cambridge High School in 1957 and served four years in the U.S. Air Force. He was married to the former Deloras Sewell in August of 1960. They made their home in Jarrettsville, MD until moving to Dayton, Tennessee in May of 1984. Jay was proficient in many phases of construction work but mainly refrigeration and electrical. He attended St. Lukes Episcopal Church in Cleveland, TN. Deloras passed away on November 23, 2015.
He is survived by three daughters, Cindy Mallalieu (Danny Attle) of Dayton, TN, Brenda Lord (Barry) of Federalsburg, and Sandra Fuller of Dayton, eight grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and a nephew, Wade Sewell of Fallston, MD.
Jay was preceded in death by a sister Marianne Ryan and a granddaughter Catherine Clark.
Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Chapel at Cornersville, 1213 Hudson Rd., Cambridge, MD 21613.
To plant a tree in memory of Joshua Mallalieu, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.