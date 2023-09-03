Joyce Ann Balderson Bramble EASTON — Joyce Ann Bramble Balderson of Easton, MD, passed away on August 22, 2023, at Bayleigh Chase. She was 83 years old.
Joyce was born on February 19, 1940, to Solomon Franklin Bramble and Mary Lois Bramble in Cambridge, MD. Her entire career was in the nursing field, with Joyce earning a RN nursing diploma from MacQueen Gibbs Willis School of Nursing, a bachelor's degree from St Joseph's College of Maine, and a master's degree from Salisbury University. She worked at the Eastern Shore Hospital Center.
She married her husband, James Balderson, on September 23, 1961. The couple enjoyed spending time together on the Chesapeake Bay, with their boat appropriately named the "Joyce Ann."
She was a member of Milton United Methodist Church in Woolford where she was the church pianist for many years. She brought music fellowship to the community. Joyce was a member of the Eastern Shore Hospital Center Women's Auxiliary.
Joyce was a kind, caring person and was appreciated for her thoughtfulness. Among her favorite things to do were spending time with her children and grandchildren, traveling the world, being by the ocean and in the sunshine, gardening, enjoying fellowship with friends, and playing the piano.
Joyce is survived by her husband, James, of Easton; her daughter, Michele Murray Balderson and her wife Gráinne Balderson Murray of Richmond, VA; son, Keith Balderson and wife Mary of Hamilton, VA. Affectionately named Nana, she is survived by her beloved grandchildren, Sarah Emily Taylor of Williamsburg, VA , Miles James Alexander Taylor of Greenville, SC, Corey Malone-Smolla of Washington, DC, Duncan Alexander Balderson of Stillwater, OK, Dylan Eliot Smolla of Brooklyn, NY, Carter Thomas Balderson of Hamilton, VA, and Graham Parker Balderson of Hamilton, VA. She is also survived by her brother-in-laws, John Balderson and wife Jadine and Joseph Balderson and wife Kimberly; sister-in-laws, Donna Bramble and Mary Ann McGoye; and many nieces and nephews.
Joyce was preceded in death by her brothers, Solomon "Sonny" Bramble and Theodore "Teddy" Bramble.
A memorial service will be held on September 9, 2023, 11 a.m. at Church of the Holy Trinity, 502 S. Morris Street in Oxford, MD, followed by a graveside service at Oxford Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Church of the Holy Trinity Parish House.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Joyce's memory be made to the Eastern Shore Hospital Center Women's Auxiliary, 5262 Woods Rd, Cambridge, MD 21613.
