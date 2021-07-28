Joyce Ann Collins Meredith FEDERALSBURG — Joyce Ann Collins of Federalsburg, MD passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, July 24, 2021. She was 86. She was born on March 12, 1935 in Smithville, MD. She was the daughter of the late Raymond J. Meredith and Elizabeth Todd.
She married Calvert Lee Collins June 27, 1952. She was a homemaker at the farm for many years. Later working at Woolworths Department Store, Walmart in Easton and Cantners Drug Store.
She loved family holidays and enjoyed spending as much time with her family as possible. She also enjoyed yardsales, word puzzles, going to Cracker Barrel and her cat "Luna".
She is survived by her children; William Edward Collins (Lisa), Cindy Lea Lane (Eddie), Randy Karl Collins (Ann), and son-in-law, Gerry Labeyrie, 10 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband; Calvert Lee, daughter; Beverly Labeyrie, granddaughter; Stephanie Merritt, great-granddaughter; Ellie Messick, and her siblings; Betty Trice, and Alvin Meredith.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 12pm at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD with Pastor Marie Coulbourne officiating. Friends may call on the family from 11-12pm prior to the start of the service. Interment will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery immediately following the service.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.
Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com.
