Joyce Ann EASTON — Mills Joyce Ann Mills, 80, Easton, MD, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021, at Easton Memorial Hospital. She was born on March 12, 1941 in Lewes, De. She was the daughter of the late Hughie Taylor and Florence Glime of Easton, Md.
She grew up in Seaford, De and graduated from Seaford High School. In earlier years, she attended Christ United Methodist Church in Federalsburg, where she loved to sing in the choir. She retired from the State of Maryland.
She is survived by her mother, Florence Glime, daughters, Debbie Hartness (Clay) of Hurlock and Pam Maddox of Virginia. Her best friend and companion, Lennie Abbott of Easton, a niece and several cousins.
Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, Monroe Mills Jr, her brother, Richard Taylor, her father, Hughie Taylor, Aunts, Uncles, grandparents and her beloved dog Buddy.
The family would like to thank her caregivers, Mary Speller, who took care of her at her home and her caretakers at The Peak especially Amber and Jennifer, as well as the nurses, techs, doctors and palliative care at the hospital.
She wished that there be no funeral services but to be remembered as she was. Mom will be missed and we will always love you. God called and now you are at home. Rest in peace now.
