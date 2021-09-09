Joyce C. Jones CHURCH CREEK — Joyce Condon Jones born December 16, 1927 in Bucktown to her late parents Gladys Condon McCollister and John Robert Condon and had lived in Dorchester County her entire life and loved it.
She married Howard F. Jones of Church Creek February 5, 1944. He died June 1, 1990.
They had two daughters Donna Robinson (Roy) and Sheila Herbert, both of Church Creek. They had two grandchildren Jason Herbert and Heather Robbins (Gregory), four great grandchildren Jason Herbert, Jr., Amanda Herbert, Gregory Robbins, Jr. (Jordan) and Emily Robbins and one great great grandson Waylon Robbins, a wonderful family she loved very much. She had one sister Sara Lee Fields of Tucson, Arizona, a great lot of nieces and nephews.
Previously deceased, other than her husband, was a son in law James Herbert, a grandson Patrick Willey, a brother William (Bill) Condon (Judy), and two sisters Margaret Campbell and Georgia Rossi.
She was an active member of White Haven United Methodist Church of Church Creek where she served as Church Treasurer, Charge Treasurer, member of the Charge Finance Committee and Charge Nominating Committee, Pre-School Sunday School Teacher, member of the Administrative Board, Church Trustees, The Ladies of White Haven where she previously served as Treasurer; a member of the Dorchester General Hospital Auxiliary where she volunteered in the Robin Hood Shop; Eastern Shore Hospital Center Auxiliary where she was one of the Tuesday Girls and served as Canteen Manager; Church Creek Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary (a charter member and life member) where she served as Treasurer.
She retired after 37 years with Sears, Roebuck and Co. She had perfect Sunday School attendance for 57 years. She had a wonderful life.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 11am at Old Trinity Churchyard with Rev. Robert G. Kirkley officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to White Haven United Methodist Church, c/o James Grindle, P.O. Box 35, Church Creek, MD 21622 or to Church Creek Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 16, Church Creek, MD 21622. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
