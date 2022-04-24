Joyce E. Connolly Taylor EASTON — Joyce "Joy" Elaine Connolly passed from this world after a hard battle with cancer for four years on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, with her husband and sons by her side.
She was born on January 15, 1951, in Bluefield, WV, daughter of the late Louis and Gladys Taylor. At the age of three, her family moved to Wilmington, DE, where her father worked for DP & L. Joy graduated from Conrad High School in Silview, DE and soon after married her lifelong partner, Bob. They moved to Easton where together they built their house just outside of Easton in Stoney Ridge where they lived for 53 years.
Joy worked for many years at Waverly Press where she made countless friends. She loved cooking and baking and her life in general as a wife and homemaker raising her two sons. The simplest things in life brought great pleasure to Joy. She loved a quiet evening with friends and family with a glass of wine in hand.
Joy loved the outdoors, feeding the birds and tending her garden. Her pleasant personality was contagious to everyone she met. She was a devout Catholic and loved saying the Rosary. Later in life, she volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul, making many friends there as well
Joy was most proud of her family and extended family. Joy loved spending time with her grandchildren, Maddy, Ben, and Patrick. She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Joy will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Bob Connolly, sons, Robert "Bobby" Connolly (Sherrie) and David Connolly (Marianne); grandchildren, Maddy, Ben, and Patrick Connolly and three brothers.
A visitation will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022, from 5-7 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. The Rosary will be said at 6:30 PM. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 10 AM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Cordova. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Joy's honor to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.
