Joyce Frigon EASTON — Easton - Joyce Frigon, 84 of Talbot County, Maryland passed away peacefully on June 15, 2023 at Talbot Hospice. Joyce was born on December 18, 1938. She was the daughter of the late Fred and Edna (Franks) Graham.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings John, Richard, Susan and her first husband Albert M. Ross Jr. She is survived by five children including Bert of Goose Creek, South Carolina, Andrew of Reinholds, Pennsylvania, Allison of Elkton, Florida, Nicole of Easton, Maryland, Matt and his wife Deng Kui of Fayetteville, Arkansas. Joyce is also survived by her sister Deedie of Jackson, California, and her grandchildren Meiling and Lian of Fayetteville, Arkansas. Joyce attended Latrobe, PA High School, and Ohio Wesleyan University. Joyce married George Frigon in Ridgefield, Connecticut in 1975. Joyce and George were married for 48 years. Joyce was an exemplary volunteer and homemaker. She worked for Food Link, a service agency which collects and distributes perishable overstock from local supermarkets for distribution among service organizations for the needy. Joyce accumulated 8,000 service hours as an escort at Memorial Hospital. She worked as a driver for Partners in Care which provides transportation for invalid members of our community. She assisted at the hospital commission shop for many years. Joyce loved her animals, especially her horses and dogs. Joyce made many friends through her volunteer service. She never sought reward or recognition for the effort and time she gave to so many. Her volunteer work paused but did not stop while she fought off breast cancer. After the cancer, she returned to work as hard as ever. The Frigon family will be eternally grateful for the care provided by the staff of the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton, Mallard Bay rehabilitation home, John Hopkins vascular surgery division, and Talbot Hospice. Several medical professionals who cared for Joyce deserve Individual recognition and thanks. They include Dr. Dabanjan Bandy, DO, Alison Trise, OTR, and Thomas Reifsnyder M.D. There will be no immediate celebration of Joyce's life. The family will gather in September to remember her and celebrate her life. Her ashes will be spread on a pasture. where, mixed with soil and covered by grass, she will become part of the circle of life with her beloved horses. In Joyce's memory, the Frigon family solicits contributions to Talbot Hospice 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, Maryland 21601. Into Your Hands we commend her spirit O Lord. Visit boldentilghman.com
