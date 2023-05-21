Joyce J. Bromwell CAMBRIDGE — Joyce J. Bromwell, 81, of Cambridge passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at UMSMC at Easton. She was born in Fishing Creek on September 12, 1941 and was a daughter of the late Wilson Bennett Jones and Olive Creighton Jones.
Mrs. Bromwell attended schools in South Dorchester. On October 25, 1957, she married Reginald W. Bromwell, Sr. who passed away on October 5, 2001. She worked at the Dorchester General Hospital as a Dietary Supervisor and retired in 2001. Mrs. Bromwell enjoyed going to yard sales, traveling, going to the beach, and crabbing. She was known for going and helping the shut-ins and take them food and to appointments. Mrs. Bromwell was a member of the AARP, and she also volunteered at Pleasant Day.
She is survived by her children Darlene Marshall and husband Harold of East New Market, Reginald W. Bromwell, Jr. and wife Amy of Poquoson, VA, Darren Bromwell and wife Jeanne of Cambridge, five grandchildren Melinda Marshall, Amanda Bromwell, Reginald Bromwell III and wife LeeAnne, Ryan Bromwell and wife Mckenzie, Kyle Bromwell and girlfriend Sarah, three great grandchildren Shiloh, Aubrey and Logan, a sister in law Beverly Jones and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her parents and her husband, Mrs. Bromwell is preceded in death by a newborn boy, two brothers Ronnie Bennett Jones and Eldred A. "Satch" Jones and a grandson Jesse Marshall.
Pallbearers will be her sons and grandsons.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 12pm at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery with Rev. Steve Bloodsworth officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the Kitty City Rescue, P.O. Box 1259, Cambridge, MD 21613. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Bromwell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.