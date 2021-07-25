Joyce Reid SEAFORD, DELAWARE — Obituary - Joyce K. Reid
Joyce Lynn Krueger Reid, 70, of Seaford, formerly of Vienna passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021 surrounded by her family at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional. Born January 28, 1951 in Cambridge, she is the daughter of Lois Wynkoop Krueger and the late Carl Henry Krueger. Granddaughter of the late Sadie Blanche Wynkoop.
She is a member of Reids Grove United Methodist Church, where she held many positions and taught Sunday School. Her favorite part was decorating and working with the children to put on the Christmas play, as Christmas was her favorite time of year.
She enjoyed playing games and cooking for her loved ones, nature, gardening, reading, and always looked forward to the annual summer vacation to Chincoteague with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Ricky Reid; a daughter, Megan Murphy and husband Brad of Rhodesdale; a son, Craig Reid and wife Tennille of Rhodesdale; three grandchildren, who were the loves of her life, Emma Murphy, Noah Murphy and Kayden Reid; a sister, Sharon Booze and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 12:00PM at Reids Grove United Methodist Church where the family will receive friends and family one hour prior to the service. Pastor Barbara Neighoff will officiate. Interment will follow in East New Market Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market. Pallbearers will be Craig Reid, Brad Murphy, Nick Booze, Emma and Noah Murphy, and Kayden Reid.
