ST. MICHAELS — Joyce Anne Waldridge Young, aka Mummsy, Mammy, Mums, Miss Joyce, Joyce-Anne!, Mom, Honey, Sweetheart, Babes, may have been known by many names but there was never a question about who she was or what she stood for. She was a beautiful person inside and out with a big heart full of kindness and generosity. Always the life of the party, Joyce was a bright light in the lives of all who knew her — people and animals alike. She was born on February 12, 1938 in Newark, Delaware to Mr. Linwood Webster Waldridge and Bernice Tyler Waldridge in the “Flower Hospital” on the campus of the University of Delaware. A math building now stands in the location of her birthplace.
Joyce was the oldest of three children and she, along with brother Larry and sister Jayne, resided in a lovely, red-brick home on Linden Street. As a young girl Joyce made friends easily and she and Jayne shared a love for animals including their pet Terrier “Tina” as well as a menagerie of cats. She was always known as a protector of all living creatures. Her parents owned a Pittsburgh Paint and Hardware store in Newark and when her father took Joyce fishing with him, she would wait until her father’s back was turned and would promptly throw the fish back in the pond after he had just caught it. Needless to say Joyce didn’t get many more fishing invites.
Joyce enjoyed school and was a great student. In high school she was valedictorian of her class, she was class secretary each year and was in the school band, a cappella choir, TRI-HI-Y, Drama Club, Thespians, Senior Honor Society and Homecoming Queen Court in her senior year. After high school Joyce became a Fightin’ Blue Hen at the University of Delaware where she studied Dance and Drama before marrying the love of her life, Donald Roy Young. Don always said that his beautiful wife, who was awarded 1st Runner Up as “Miss Newark”, would rather dance than eat!
Don Young first saw Joyce, where he worked, in Rhodes Drugstore in Newark in 1956. He was studying at the University of Maryland Pharmacy School in Baltimore. The story goes that when Don first saw Joyce he asked the owner’s son-in-law, Don Caufield, whether he knew who the young lady was dressed in white. Caufield replied, “No, but if I wasn’t married I sure would like to know her”. Young said back half-jokingly — but just as serious, “You know Caufield, I think I will marry that girl”, and both Dons dismissed the conversation with a chuckle. Shortly thereafter, Young was set up on a blind date by Joyce’s cousin, Pat Stanley. He went to Linden Street and was welcomed into the home by a nice voice saying — “Please come in and make yourself comfortable in the living room.” Shortly thereafter Joyce entered the room and Don was stunned! This was the stylish, young lady he had seen, dressed in white, in the drugstore three weeks earlier! Don said that Joyce “was everything he thought she would be”. They began dating exclusively with Don coming home to Elkton on weekends and by the end of June 1957 Don and Joyce were engaged. They married on September 7, 1957, and just celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary! Theirs was truly a love story. They had three children, Donald Lawrence, Lynda Joyce and David Loren and in April 1964 moved to St. Michaels, Maryland to take ownership of Hudson’s Pharmacy. Early days were spent on Railroad Avenue where Joyce was beloved as the “neighborhood Mom”. She was very involved with the PTA and school events while also establishing a cosmetics department and doing all of the cooking for the lunch counter in the pharmacy. And she never missed a sporting event for her children whether it was a horseshow, football or basketball game. She was always a loving and supportive parent.
Joyce and Don were pillars in their community. They made a great team and it was important to them that they give back to the town they loved. Joyce was a member of the United Fund, March of Dimes, Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, St. Michaels Historical Society, St. Luke’s Methodist Church and an original founder of Christmas in St. Michaels as well as an original member of the Bay Hundred. Joyce’s greatest joys were her family, home, gardening, and much like her mother, the kitchen was her happy place where she was a gourmet cook hosting many special events with family and friends. She was a self-taught artist, pianist and humanitarian with a bigger-than-life personality. She enjoyed singing, dancing, swimming, reading books, and volunteering at the Talbot Humane Society.
Joyce and Don had a special bond as both mates and best friends. In 1975 they made a final move to what would become their forever home where they became fast friends with Thelma & Norman and Faye & Jack Shannahan — still best friends to this day. Joyce and Don traveled the world together and made many other friends along the way but their travels always brought Joyce back to her sanctuary on San Domingo Creek — her heaven on earth. She shared her home with her soul mate and family of swan, ducks and geese, deer, raccoons, fox, birds and squirrels. They will miss her as much as any person she knew.
Joyce passed on Saturday, October 9 at the age of 83. Her bright light may have dimmed on this earth but her spirit surrounds us every day in nature. God has now welcomed her to His kingdom where she will reunite with loved ones who have passed and where she can continue to watch over those left behind. Joyce is survived by her husband and soul mate, Donald Roy Young, her children Donald and his wife Mary of Easton, Lynda Young and her husband Craig Randock of Phoenix, AZ, David and his wife Karen of Tunis Mills, her sister Jayne M. Waldridge, sister in law Jenny Waldridge, sister in law Sharon M. Young, brother in law Duane Young and wife Kathy, and grandchildren Shane L. Young and his wife Emma, Alexis H. and Nicole T. Randock, Corey Kaufman, Wesley, Anna and Emma Schumann, great grandchildren Everly and Roman Pechella, nephew Michael Young and his wife Terri., and grandniece Hope M. Miller and many other dear family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Lawrence W. Waldridge, niece Nicole L. Miller and family pets Tina, Pierre, Baron, Amber and Tabby.
Joyce said that she had lived a wonderful life, “I have lived, I have not just existed.” She did live and we are all better for having known her. A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 18 at Fellows Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home at 200 S Harrison St, Easton, MD 21601. Viewing begins at 10am with the service to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Talbot Humane Society, Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum or St. Michaels Fourth of July Fireworks Fund, c/o St. Michaels Fire Department.
