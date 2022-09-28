CORDOVA — Juanita R. Patrick was called home to be with her husband James R. Patrick, Jr. on September 23, 2022. As was her wish, she was in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family.
CORDOVA — Juanita R. Patrick was called home to be with her husband James R. Patrick, Jr. on September 23, 2022. As was her wish, she was in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born December 27, 1956, in Easton, MD, she was the daughter of the late Wendell and Elsie Warner. After graduating from Easton High School in 1975, she found her calling in the hospitality industry where she could interact and share life stories with her customers. However, her last and most favorite job of all was babysitting her grandbabies and great grandbabies.
She was an avid Disney fan and loved collecting memorabilia. One of her favorite past times was making crafts and attending numerous craft events throughout the area.
Mrs. Patrick is survived by her three daughters, Crystal (Mark) of Cordova, MD, Jennifer (Drew) and Jamie (Danny) both of Trappe, MD, her boyfriend Sweeney of Cordova, MD, seven grandchildren (Amber, Kayla, James, Victoria, Hannah, Madi and Liam) and two great grandchildren (Ellie and Charlotte).
She held a special place in the hearts of so many who lovingly referred to her as Mom, Nana, and Aunt Juanita.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., Easton, MD. Burial services will be at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, MD.
Friends may call Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., Easton, MD from 6 to 8 PM.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Talbot Hospice.
For online tributes, visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
