Judith A. Holliday CAMBRIDGE — Judith A. Holliday, 78, of Cambridge passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Autumn Lake Chesapeake Woods in Cambridge. She was born in Baltimore on January 9, 1944 and was a daughter of the late Andrew H. and Rita Kurcap Rieth.
Mrs. Holliday was a licensed Cosmetologist. When she moved to the Eastern Shore, she was a Bartender and Bar manager for the American Legion Post 91 and Choptank Memorial Post 7460 VFW. Mrs. Holliday was a member of the American Legion Post 91 Auxiliary, Choptank Memorial Post 7460 VFW and the Cambridge ELKs 1272. She enjoyed reading and enjoyed life.
She is survived by her husband Lamont Holliday of Cambridge and her extended family and caregiver Karen and Carson Windsor of East New Market.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 1 pm at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery with Father Stephen Lonek officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Kitty Kat Kottage, 3711 Elliott Drive, East New Market, MD 21631 or to Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
