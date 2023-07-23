Judith Irvin Hymes CHESTERTOWN — Judith I. Hymes, 81, of Chestertown, MD, died on July 21, 2023 at Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville, MD. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 508 High Street, Chestertown, MD, 21620 at noon on Wednesday, July 26, preceded by an open visitation, 9:30-11:30am, at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown, MD, 21620. Interment of cremains will follow at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery, 71 Old Keys Road, Tioga, PA, 16946.
Judy was born in Blossburg, PA on September 20, 1941. She is predeceased by her mother, Madeline E. Hymes (née Irvin), her father Raymond J. Hymes, and her younger sister, Jane H. Schroeder. Growing up in the rural north-central Pennsylvania town of Tioga, she acquired the love of music, books, family and local history, wildlife and gardening, church life and friends that sustained her all her life. She was a 1959 graduate of Tioga's Williamson Junior-Senior High School and went on to earn a BS (1963) in School Librarianship and History from Mansfield State University, an MS (1967) in Library Science from Drexel University, and a Certificate of Advanced Study (1983) from the University of Pittsburgh.
Judy spent fifty happy years (1964-2014) in what she liked to call "Library Land." As an academic librarian, she oversaw and successfully managed sweeping changes in the world of information storage and retrieval. She was always at the vanguard of innovation in collections development and technical services. In her first post, she built collections and services from the ground up for seven elementary school libraries in Lancaster Co., PA. Then in 1967 an opportunity to move into librarianship at the higher education level took her to Puerto Rico. There she became fluent in Spanish and helped three different university libraries navigate the shift from Dewey Decimal to Library of Congress classification. By the early 1980s she was eager to join the digital revolution; after updating her skills at the University of Pittsburg, she joined the staff of Clifton M. Miller Library at Washington College in Chestertown, MD. At Miller Library, Judy was a leader in the great transition to automation, phasing out the old card catalogue and migrating to a new integrated computerized system. At the same time, she nurtured an acquisition project close to her heart as a local historian: she created Miller Library's Maryland collections, emphasizing the Eastern Shore and Kent County. She retired as Director of Technical Services in 2014 with the title of Associate Professor Emerita.
Alongside books, Judy's other great passions in life were music and genealogy. Through every phase of her life she contributed to musical organizations in her communities, playing in school orchestras in Pennsylvania and Puerto Rico and singing with the Chester River Chorale in Chestertown, MD. She was active in numerous historical and genealogical societies, especially the Upper Shore Genealogical Society of Maryland, of which she was a past president. She not only documented her own family history but also became a noted resource to others through public lectures and hands-on help with record searches. A symbol of the lasting value of her work in this area is the multi-volume publication, Tombstoning in Kent County, for which she conducted much of the primary field research.
A person of deep Christian faith and generosity of spirit, Judy was remarkable for her ability to make and keep friendships and family connections and to bring together the people who loved her. She is survived by a niece, Stephanie S. Landis (James), of Mount Joy, PA; a nephew, Charles E. Schroeder (Deborah) of Appleton, WI; cousins Allison Patterson Cullen (Michael) of Frederick, MD, Margaret O. Woodside (Sam) of Annapolis, MD, and Krista L. Ovist (Michael Scott) of London, UK, and numerous relations she kept in touch with from childhood or knew through her family history research. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the things that Judy loved.
