Judith Reed Kaufman EASTON, MD — Judith Reed Kaufman, age 85, of Easton, Maryland, formerly of Elkridge and Hurlock, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 26, 2021. Judith was born September 22, 1936 in Pennsylvania to parents, Ross Swartz and Elizabeth Ruth Reed. Judy was the beloved wife of 49 years to Gary L. Kaufman and the devoted mother of Betsy Chandler of Baltimore, MD; Jeri Lynn Chandler and her husband Tom Whitworth of Santa Fe, NM; Jennifer Nesbitt and her husband Geoff of Betterton, MD; and Kimberly Campbell and her husband Dale of Amherst, VA; dear sister of the late James Reed and Elizabeth Kulp; loving grandmother of Robyn Nesbitt of Chestertown, MD and Moira Nesbitt of Baltimore, MD.
Family and friends were invited to gather at Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park, Inc. 7250 Washington Blvd., Elkridge, Maryland 21075 (Exit 6 South off Route 100) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 from 3:00 - 5:00pm and 7:00 - 9:00pm and at Melville Chapel UMC 5660 Furnace Avenue, Elkridge, Maryland 21075 on December 1, 2021 from 10:00 - 11:00am at which time a Celebration of Life Service was held. Interment was in Meadowridge Memorial Park. A tax deductible donation may be made in Judy's name to the Gary L. & Judith R. Kaufman Foundation, Inc. 700 Port Street, Unit 212, Easton , Maryland 21601 or to the Humane Society in your community.
