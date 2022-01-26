Judson C. Bateman PRESTON — Judson Charlton Bateman, Jr., of Preston, better known as JC or Pop-Pop, passed away peacefully at his home from pancreatic cancer on January 23, 2022 at the age of 80. He was born on December 29, 1941 to the late Judson and Marguerite Bateman. JC is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Ann Sanders Bateman, and their three children; Lisa Carroll (Darrin), Rex Bateman (Judy) and Jackie Gowe (Steve). He is also survived by his five grandchildren who were the lights of his life; Heather Walls (Chase), Katey Helwig (Christian), Judson (JC) Bateman (Lauren), Hannah Gevaudan (Elliott), and Kendel Gowe, as well as one great-grandson, Kellen Walls, and a great-granddaughter, Baby G (expected to arrive in May 2022). JC is also survived by two step grandchildren Ellie Parson (Shawn) and Cameron McQuoid. Also surviving are JC's three sisters; Margaret Long, Carole Gadow, and Deborah Messick (Wes), and several nieces and nephews. JC was a Life member of Preston Vol. Fire Company, Easton Elks Lodge #1622, and VFW post 5246 Auxiliary. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Preston Vol. Fire Company: P. O. Box 44, Preston Md. 21655 of Compass Hospice: 160 Coursevall Dr. Centreville, MD 21617.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.