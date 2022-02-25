Judy D. EASTON — Smith Judy D. Smith passed peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on February 19, 2022.
Born December 8, 1939 to John and Viola (Chandler) Ruckman in Waynesboro, VA.
Judy was a strong, passionate and selfless woman, who was always looking for ways to help and assist others. She had two loves in her life; Howard F. Smith Sr. to whom she was married to for 38 years and Harold Ferguson (Krammer).
She graduated from Patterson High School in Baltimore, MD. In 1965, she started her career at John Hopkins University in the billing Department. Then in 1975, she took a position at Easton Memorial Hospital, where she worked for 17 years. She then took a position at the Diagnostic & Imaging Center in Easton, Md. until she retired.
She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and volunteered at various organizations.
She is survived by her three children: Cathy Smith-Lednum (Herman) of Savannah, GA., (Veteran) Howard F. Smith Jr. (Debbie) of Bel Air, MD. and LTC(Ret) David R. Smith (Tina) of Las Vegas, NV; 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Regional Cancer Center, c/o Memorial Hospital Foundation P.O. Box 1846, Easton, Md. 21601
