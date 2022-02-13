DENTON — Julia Elizabeth Seiler, formerly of Denton, MD, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at the home of her daughter in Pennsylvania. She was 92 years old.
Born in Henderson, MD, Mrs. Seiler was the daughter of the late Louis Puspoki, Sr., and Elizabeth Barany Puspoki. She was married for 55 years to Michael John Seiler, Sr. who passed January 29, 2008.
Mrs. Seiler worked as the bookkeeper for her husband’s business, Mike and Joe Construction, for many years. She was a member of the Stoney Creek Cloggers and the Free State Twirlers square dancing club; a member of AARP #915 and served as their membership chairman for 10 years; a member of St. Elizabeth’s Roman Catholic Church where she counted Church collections with her sister-in-law, Marie Talosi; and was involved or regularly donated to many charitable causes including the Ladies Sodality of St. Benedict’s Church, multiple Veterans organizations, BoysTown, and Samaritan House. She also enjoyed gardening, fill-in puzzles, needle craft, baking, camping and water skiing.
Mrs. Seiler is survived by three children: Christopher A. Seiler of PA; Cynthia Seiler-Kolva (James) of PA; and Michael J. Seiler, Jr. (Jennifer) of Keswick, VA; a brother, Francis Puspoki (Terry) of Henderson, MD; five grandchildren: Jennifer, Mark, Jake, Annelise, and Lorelei; as well as five nieces and seven nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Garvin, and a brother, Louis Puspoki, Jr.
On Thursday, February 17th, there will be a viewing from 10:00 -10:45 am at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton, followed by an 11 am Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Elizabeth’s Roman Catholic Church located on First Street in Denton. The interment will follow in the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock.
In lieu of flowers, friends may donate to the St. Elizabeth’s Roman Catholic Church, PO Box 459, Ridgely, MD 21660. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
