June B. Graf Bareuther ORIENTAL, NC — June B. Graf, nee Bareuther, born June 6, 1930, died May 23, 2021.
She was born and raised in New Jersey, graduated from Haddon Heights High School and Jefferson Medical College Hospital School of Nursing in Philadelphia, PA. She was a resident of Cambridge, MA for decades before moving to Oriental, NC.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bertha Bareuther, nee Smith and Ernest E. Bareuther; brother, Ernest E. Bareuther, Jr.; husband, William A. Graf; and son, William E. Graf.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara McGovern and husband, Joseph, with whom she lived in Oriental, NC.
To honor her wishes, there will be no services held at this time. A private inurnment will be held at a later date.
Those wishing to make a donation in her memory may do so to Hospice of Pamlico County, 602 Main St., PO Box 6, Bayboro, NC 28515.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.
