June Daubert Winkler Wise ANNAPOLIS — On May 13, 2021, June Daubert Winkler (née Wise) passed peacefully at the age of 85 in her home on the South River in Annapolis, surrounded by family. In her final weeks, she continued to savor moments as she had her entire life, from sunsets to conversations with dear friends, feeling blessed to have her "wake" while she was there to participate in it. Her acceptance and serenity were inspiring.
Her lifetime pattern of loving and giving started at a young age, and those who remember her from her days at Washington College remember a petite jovial redhead with a twinkle in her eye and a love of singing in harmony. Those relationships formed in the 50's continue to this day. She rarely missed the annual Washington College reunion (or her Caroline County High School reunion for that matter.) In the early 70's she became a foster mother and was always busy cooking and caring for a house full of teenagers. In the early 80's, along with others she started a chapter of the FISH organization in Howard County, "neighbors helping neighbors," and volunteered countless hours through 2020. Her career as Director of Volunteers started at Howard County General in the 80's, continued at St. Joseph Medical Center, and culminated at the University of Maryland Medical Center where she managed thousands of volunteers, from students to seniors. In 2008 she moved to Annapolis to enjoy relaxation and retirement, and found herself becoming the president of the condo association for Clipper Cay. She greatly enjoyed taking care of the building and the residents who were like family to her.
She is survived by her daughter Julie Breed and son-in-law-ish Mike O'Leary; son Ken Winkler and daughter-in-law Cathy Winkler; son Eddie Frazier; son George Rode and his wife Mary Rode; additional foster family too numerous to mention; brother Owen Wise; sister Gaye Wallen and brother-in-law Dan Wallen; and her cherished granddaughter Madeleine Breed.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to FISH of Howard County will help continue June's legacy of life-changing good works. https://www.fishhowardcounty.com/
