June L. Mays EAST NEW MARKET — June Louise Boevers Mays, 89, of East New Market, died July 21, 2023 at her home. Born July 10, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Audrey Ann Gordon Boevers Todd and William Boevers. Growing up, she spent time in Preston and Baltimore, but Secretary was her home. She was a graduate of East New Market High School and moved to Heritage Park after the death of her mother.
She worked for C&P Telephone as an operator and an office manager Rhodes Electric and later was a supervisor of the tool crib at Airpax.
She enjoyed ceramics, gardening, doing puzzles and watching British mysteries. She loved her cats.
Mom-Mom June loved her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. She loved unexpected Face Time calls from Kaleb's children.
She is survived by two daughters, Lisa Hines and husband Kermit of Seaford and Tammy Murphy of Salisbury; four grandchildren, Erin Holliday, Krista Morrow (Chuck) Kaleb Hines (Kelsie), and Jenny Simons (Suprel); seven greatgrandchildren, Su'Tavia Simmons, Suprel Simmons, Jr., Mekhi Simmons, Kingston Simmons, Kasen Hines, Kayci Hines and Kaden Hines; a sister-in-law, Tuetje Boevers; a niece, Tanya Boevers Travis; a great-nephew, Michael (Deanna) and their children Emilia and Oliver and a great-niece, Michelle Travis (Omar) and her daughter Ella.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, William K. (Butch) Mays and Todd E. Mays; a brother, William G. "Bill" Boevers, and a nephew, William A. Boevers.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Secretary United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 11:00AM where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kitty Kat Kottage, 3711 Elliott Drive, East New Market MD 21631.
Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.
