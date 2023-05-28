June Lillian Bennett EASTON, MD — June L. Bennett, of Port Orange, FL, and Easton, MD, died on May 23, 2023, Candle Light Cove Assisted Living in Easton. She was 96 years old.
June Lillian Bennett EASTON, MD — June L. Bennett, of Port Orange, FL, and Easton, MD, died on May 23, 2023, Candle Light Cove Assisted Living in Easton. She was 96 years old.
Born in Irvington, NJ, May 29, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Walter Fred and Regina Betz Hartt. After graduating from Westside High School in Newark, NJ, she worked as a photographic colorist, an occupation she pursued after moving to Easton in 1955.
While living in Easton, she was a member of the First Baptist Church, the Auxiliary at Memorial Hospital and the Perry Benson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Her hobbies included playing golf and tennis and going skiing. She enjoyed flying with her husband and, in 1990, took a Pinch Hitter Course for handling an airplane in the case of a disabled pilot emergency.
Mrs. Bennett and her husband, Alfred J. Bennett, whom she married July 27, 1946, moved to Florida to make their home in 1995. She was predeceased by her husband Alfred Bennett, Sr., who died September 15, 2021; her son, Alfred Bennett, Jr., on December 26, 1979; and sister, Caroline on November 18, 1932.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia A. Bent and her husband, James, of Easton, MD; two sons, Richard A. Bennett and his wife, Mildred, of Elm City, NC, and Bruce S. Bennett of Easton, MD; three grandchildren, Christopher A. Bennett, Bryan W. James, and Matthew B. James; and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Walter Hartt and his wife Marilyn of New Jersey, and two very special young ladies, Crystal Barnes and Faith Matthews.
A graveside service will be held at Oxford Cemetery, Oxford, MD, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 3:30 p.m.
If desired, memorial donations may be made to Crossnore Avery Campus, P.O. Box 249, Crossnore, NC 28616-0249 or to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.
